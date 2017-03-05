Nicki Minaj ‘Super Into’ Future: There’s Extreme Chemistry & It’s All About The Sex

FameFlyNet

Is Nicki Minaj walking from side to side? There’s already EXTREME chemistry going on between her and Future — especially in the bedroom. The rappers are ‘super into’ each other, and we’ve got all the EXCLUSIVE details on their seductive fling!

She’s been there all night, she’s been there all day! And by that we mean Nicki Minaj, 34, has been spending a lot of time with rumored boyfriend Future, 33. “Nicki is super into him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She wasn’t expecting to become involved with somebody again so quickly after her split, but there’s extreme chemistry between them. It just feels right to Nicki. Right now it’s all about the sex, and whether it develops from there into something deeper nobody can guess. Nicki‘s just enjoying it and isn’t overthinking things.”

Having a passionate sex life is definitely a plus, but there are so many other factors that prove Future and the “Black Barbies” rapper are perfect for each other. For starters, they make a great team. Nicki and Future’s fling reportedly began on set of the secretive music project they worked on a few weeks ago in Miami. It all started when a late-night studio session turned into something more than just business, according to MediaTakeOut.

Another reason the musicians fit so well together is because they support each other when times get tough. Nicki is smack in the middle of a nasty feud with Remy Ma, who’s already released TWO diss tracks. Thankfully, Future was around to comfort the Trinidad-native. “When they got a break during shooting, Future took her to get something to eat where it was just the two of them,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He grabbed her hand, and simply told her that when it comes to female rappers, ‘Nicki Minaj is the best.” So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, could Nicki and Future’s sizzling sex life become a real relationship? Comment below!

