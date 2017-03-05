French Montana Dating ‘L&HH’ Star Rosa Acosta? See Their Sexy Hawaiian Vacay Pics

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Hot to trot! French Montana was living it up to the fullest in Hawaii on March 4, reportedly getting cozy with ‘Love & Hip Hop’ reality star Rosa Acosta. They’re allegedly dating and the rapper whisked her away for a fun-filled rendezvous!

French Montana, 32, has been sharing pics from his lavish vacation on the exotic island of Kailua, Hawaii, and fans quickly noticed he was in the company of a stunning mystery brunette on March 4. The rapper has been traveling in style with his new girlfriend Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Rosa Acosta, 32, according to MediaTakeOut. The two sparked romance rumors when he shared a dimly lit poolside pic, showing him enjoying a beverage alongside a bikini-clad woman. Rosa later shared a seductive pic of herself in a similar lagoon style pool.

Even though the two allegedly cozied up for a little private time, several others joined them on their luxurious getaway. French posted photos with rapper A$AP Rocky, 28, even sharing a clip inside their private resort. The two showed off their diamond-encrusted jewelry pieces, in addition to their stylish threads. French also treated followers to a quick trip around the place. He captioned the video, “about to get this dice game popin. About to take Rockey and zakkk paper.”

Posing in a silver sheer swimsuit late at night, Rosa captioned her sizzling poolside pic, “💦 I don’t think you are ready💦.” The Love & Hip Hop beauty shared several other sexy photos, while rocking a string bikini on the beach. In case you don’t know much about the reality star, she’s a classically trained ballet dancer, video vixen, and urban model. She’s also known for pursuing a romance with Nikki Mudarris, 26, on season three of the hit VH1 reality show.

Rosa surprisingly even made her debut on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2011, when she went on a date with Rob Kardashian, 29. Even though she’s in the spotlight, “Being the bi*ch with the best body or the baddest head game, these things have never been one of my goals,” she revealed during an interview with XO Necole. “I still work to make sure I look good, and that I’m happy with the way I look, but I have also tried to put as much effort on spiritually growing.”

