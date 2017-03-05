Father John Misty Wows With Epic Performance Of ‘Total Entertainment Forever’ On ‘SNL’

Image Courtesy of NBC

Talk about multi-talented! Father John Misty wowed the crowd with his captivating performance on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ leaving his heart on the 8H stage for the March 4 show. The singer performed two of his tracks from his upcoming album!

Joshua Michael Tillman, 35, aka Father John Misty surpassed expectations with his spellbinding performance on Saturday Night Live. The singer made his highly anticipated debut on March 4, and decided to treat the audience to two of his new singles from his forthcoming album Pure Comedy. Even though it was his first time on the iconic 8H stage in New York City, he commanded the crowd like a total pro while belting out the lyrics to “Total Entertainment Forever,” and “Pure Comedy.” Wearing a black blazer and white button up, he looked suave for the special occasion.

👏👏👏 Another great performance from Father John Misty! #SNL pic.twitter.com/7bN70Lfe05 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017

The singer clearly put his heart into his performances, getting into the zone like no-one was watching. With the band adding their own flare, fans couldn’t get enough! Ahead of Father John Misty’s gig, the hit comedy sketch series shared a behind-the-scenes pic of his rehearsal.

Viewers were also treated to another hilarious promo, which showed him making silly expressions alongside Octavia Spencer, 46, who served as the superstar host for the first time. Father John Misty is clearly on a roll these days, as he’ll next be releasing his record Pure Comedy on April 7. To hype up fans, he’s already shared two title tracks, which he surprisingly performed tonight.

The singer also shared a short film and a long essay on the album, so he’s clearly passionate about his work! Earlier this week, he announced a North American tour in support of his upcoming album, in addition to revealing that he’ll be making a few stops in Europe. Keep it up!

