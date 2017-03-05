Donald Trump Demands Congress Investigate His Claim That Obama Wiretapped Him

REX/Shutterstock

Just 24 hours after Donald Trump made a claim without evidence that President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower, the White House released a statement requesting that Congress investigate whether the former president had in fact wiretapped him.

Just one day after President Donald Trump sent out a shocking series of tweets alleging that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election — without giving any evidence whatsoever to back his claim — the president is taking things MUCH further by pushing Congress to investigate the situation.

“Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on March 5. “President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016. Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted,” the press secretary said in a series of consecutive follow up tweets.

(1/4) Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(2/4) President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(3/4) exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(4/4) Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

President Obama immediately responded through a spokesperson yesterday March 4 refuting Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated charge: “A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Kevin Lewis, spokesperson for Obama tweeted that statement, along with his own commentary. “Neither @barackobama nor any WH official under Obama has ever ordered surveillance on any US Citizen. Any suggestion is unequivocally false,” Kevin tweeted. “This did not happen. It is false. Wrong,” a former senior US official told CNN. “Just nonsense,” another former senior US intelligence official told the news outlet.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Trump’s request to have Congress investigate his claims that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower without any evidence that the former president was eavesdropping on him? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.