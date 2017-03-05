Trump Demands Congress Investigate Obama Wiretapping Allegations

REX/Shutterstock

On March 4, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to accuse former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Towers during the 2016 election. A mere 24 hours later, he demanded Congress investigate his claims — with absolutely no evidence to back them.

Just one day after President Donald Trump sent out what seemed to be a spontaneous series of tweets that alleged former President Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election — without giving any evidence whatsoever to back his claim — the president is taking things MUCH further by pushing Congress to investigate the situation.

“Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on March 5. “President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016. Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted,” the press secretary said in a series of consecutive follow up tweets.

Obama appears to be taking the high road in all of this, with his team releasing a statement yesterday that stated, “A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Kevin Lewis, spokesperson for Obama tweeted that statement, along with his own commentary. “Neither @barackobama nor any WH official under Obama has ever ordered surveillance on any US Citizen. Any suggestion is unequivocally false,” Kevin tweeted.

