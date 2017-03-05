Ciara Warns Nicki Minaj About Future: ‘Be Careful’ — He’s ‘Using You’

Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Ciara might be got her happily ever after, but she’s warning Nicki Minaj that Future could derail her’s. See the reported details from Ciara’s message here!

Nicki Minaj’s potential fling with Future, 33, may stop before it even gets started if Ciara has anything to say about it. The 31 expecting mother warned the 34 year-old rapper about her ex’s troubled relationship history. “To say there’s no love lost between Ciara and Future would be an understatement,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Reportedly, Ciara “sent an email to Nicki warning her to be careful as Future can’t be trusted,” the insider said, “she also warned Nicki that she thinks he may be using her.” Oh no! If anyone should know about Future’s past, it’s Ciara, but we’re not sure she needs to be involving herself. In any case, the “I Bet” singer still thinks her ex is “just bad news” and “despises” him.

All of this comes after Ciara was allegedly shocked to find out Nicki and Future were even thinking of collaborating on a song, let alone anything more. “Ciara was surprised to hear that Nicki is doing a song with Future, and more shocked that Nicki and Future could be hooking up,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Nicki and Ciara have known each other for years which makes Ciara feel a little stunned that Nicki would want anything at all to do with Future.”

Well Ciara will soon have more than enough to keep her occupied as she’s expecting the arrival of her new baby with football hubby Russell Wilson, 28. The pair could not be any cuter and their fairy tale castle wedding was absolutely gorgeous. We cannot wait to meet the new baby when it arrives!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki will take Ciara’s advice? Tell us in the comments below!

