Bruno Mars Wins Innovator Award At iHeartRadio Awards: ‘I Do It For The Fans’

Image Courtesy of TBS

Bruno Mars is a living legend! The ‘That’s What I Like’ singer took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5 to accept the prestigious Innovator Award, and we can’t think of a more deserving recipient. Here’s what he told fans in his inspiring speech!

Bruno Mars, 31, made his acceptance speech about the fans and his band, because he is a class act. He gathered his crew around him as he thanked all the fans at home, plus his team of people who make his incredible production possible.

“Let me get started with the guys behind me. We’ve come a long way,” Bruno told the crowd. “We used to play in bars not too far from here, in 200-seater rooms. [Now] you see these guys in the Super Bowl. This is my family right here. I love you and couldn’t have done it without you.”

“Most importantly, I want to thank the fans in the building and the fans at home,” he added. “I love you guys. I do this all for you. You make me want to be a better songwriter and entertainer.” Aww!

WATCH his full speech below:

The man, the myth, the innovator. @BrunoMars takes home the Innovator of the Year Award! 💫 #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/9vVSq2UsjZ — TBS Network (@TBSNetwork) March 6, 2017

Prior to his speech, Bruno performed an epic medley of “24K Magic”, “Treasure” and “That’s What I Like”, closing out the show. It just may have been our favorite performance of the night! If you felt the same and you’re dying for more, don’t worry — Bruno’s tour kicks off this summer, so be sure to get tix here!

Mood A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage!

HollywoodLifers, leave your congrats for Bruno in the comments below! Do you think he’s deserving of the Innovator Award?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.