Bruno Mars Wins Innovator Award At iHeartRadio Awards: ‘I Do It For The Fans’

Sun, March 5, 2017 10:19pm EST by 1 Comment
Bruno Mars Wins Innovator Award
Image Courtesy of TBS
Bruno Mars is a living legend! The ‘That’s What I Like’ singer took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5 to accept the prestigious Innovator Award, and we can’t think of a more deserving recipient. Here’s what he told fans in his inspiring speech!

Bruno Mars, 31, made his acceptance speech about the fans and his band, because he is a class act. He gathered his crew around him as he thanked all the fans at home, plus his team of people who make his incredible production possible.

“Let me get started with the guys behind me. We’ve come a long way,” Bruno told the crowd. “We used to play in bars not too far from here, in 200-seater rooms. [Now] you see these guys in the Super Bowl. This is my family right here. I love you and couldn’t have done it without you.”

“Most importantly, I want to thank the fans in the building and the fans at home,” he added. “I love you guys. I do this all for you. You make me want to be a better songwriter and entertainer.” Aww!

WATCH his full speech below:

Prior to his speech, Bruno performed an epic medley of “24K Magic”, “Treasure” and “That’s What I Like”, closing out the show. It just may have been our favorite performance of the night! If you felt the same and you’re dying for more, don’t worry — Bruno’s tour kicks off this summer, so be sure to get tix here!

Mood

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

