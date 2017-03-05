Bruno Mars Lights Up Stage At iHeart Awards With Medley Of ‘Treasure’ & ‘That’s What I Like’

Courtesy of TBS

Whoa! Closing out the show, Bruno Mars blew viewers away at the iHeartRadio Music Awards when he took to the stage to perform ‘Treasure’ & ‘That’s What I Like.’ Complete with flashing lights & amazing backup singers, the singer pulled out all the stops to ensure his moment in the spotlight was memorable — and he definitely succeeded!

Not that we’re surprised or anything, but Bruno Mars, 31, totally brought the house down at the 2017 iHearRadio Music Awards on Mar. 5. Belting out an electric medley of “Treasure” and “That’s What I Like,” the singer impressed us with not only his epic vocals but also his amazing dance moves. Leave it to Bruno to deliver a KILLER performance! After all, from his outfit to his stage set, we were 100 percent captivated the entire time!

Bruno performed before accepting his prestigious Innovator award, and during his set he proved why he is so worthy of the Innovator honor. “Are you ready to party with us tonight?” Bruno called out to the audience as he took the stage. And just like that, the singer began singing his hit “Treasure” while wearing all black and sunglasses. And we love how into his performance the entire crowd was — even Thomas Rhett was caught on film dancing in the audience.

Bruno’s new song, “That’s What I Like,” was next, and with that song the crowd went wild screaming, singing along, and dancing. There’s no question Bruno really knows how to get his viewers going! And as the star accepted his big award after rocking out on stage, he made sure to thank his fans. “I genuinely feel like I’m just getting started,” he said. “Keep up, ya’ll!”

Bruno was up for best cover song tonight with his moving rendition of of Adele‘s “All I Ask.” But his BIG moment was when he accepted his award for Innovator of the year! The star already has one iHeartRadio Music Award under his belt when he won best collaboration for “Uptown Funk” in 2016. That year he was also up for song of the year with the same song, but ended up losing to “Hello” by Adele. Just earlier this week, on March 1, Bruno released yet another insane music video when he dropped the vid to “That’s What I Like.”

There’s no question the singer has been on a total roll lately. After all, he crushed the Brit Awards on Feb. 22 with his sensual performance of “24K Magic.” But that’s not all he’s been up to, he also hit the stage not once, but TWICE at the Grammys on Feb. 12, singing “That’s What I Like” after following up Beyonce, 35. But our favorite part of the show was when he gave an epic tribute to Prince, which involved him wearing the late singer’s iconic purple suit while singing “Let’s Go Crazy.” And after this performance, we aren’t sure what Bruno CAN’T do!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you impressed by Bruno’s performance? How about those vocals?

