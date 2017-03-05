Blac Chyna Wants Sexy Love Affair Like Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: She’s ‘Hella Lonely’

REX/Shutterstock

Single life can be tough. Poor Blac Chyna has been feeling ‘hella lonely’ since getting back on the market, so much so that she’s actually lusting after the type of sexy love affair Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

To quote the famous matchmaker Patti Stanger — “Love, everyone wants it, but not everyone finds it.” Since splitting from Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, 28, hasn’t had much luck in the love department and is starting to feel really lonesome. “Where are the REAL men at because Chyna‘s been searching high and low for them and can’t find one,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s fabulous, sexy, successful, and hella’ lonely.” A life with Rob may not have worked out, but at least now Chyna knows what she really wants in her next relationship.

So, what does she want? “A rendezvous love like Selena [Gomez] and The Weeknd have,” the source confirms. “Taking romantic trips to Italy, sex on a yacht, and living life on an international scale. She hoped Rob was going to be that guy when they first met but she was wrong.” Making matters even worse, the man she’s been lusting after was snagged up pretty quickly by another woman. The mother-of-two hoped Future would be her knight in shining armor, but he fell into the arms of Nicki Minaj after working on a musical project together in Miami.

Of course someone as stunning as Chyna isn’t going to settle, nor is she even thinking about getting back together with Rob. “Chyna’s not really focused on her relationship with Rob right now,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s too much stress. Too much drama. Too much arguing and fighting and she’s done.” Don’t worry girl, there are plenty of fish in the sea!

