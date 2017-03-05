Big Sean Slays With Performances Of ‘Bounce Back’ & ‘Moves’ At 2017 iHeartRadio Awards

AP Images

Whoa! Big Sean promised that he would ‘bring fire’ to the stage during his 2017 iHeartRadio Awards performance, and he completely delivered! We’ve got the details on his killer versions of ‘Bounce Back’ and ‘Moves, right here.

Way to slay! Big Sean crushed it at the iHeartRadio Awards with an off the hook performance of his hit single” Bounce Back” where he absolutely brought down the house at The Forum in Inglewood, CA Mar. 5. He had the unenviable task of following up Katy Perry‘s show-stopping opening number “Chained to the Rhythm,” and his blazing appearance was filled with SO much energy and confidence. Sean was literally surrounded by smoke and fire as he owned the stage. He then segued perfectly into his other smash hit “Moves,” off of the 28-year-old’s brand new number one album I Decided.

Performing tonight on the I ❤️Radio Awards! Tune in for me @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/5pm PT #IDecided. A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Before the big show, he said that the main thing he wanted to do was impress his hometown fans back in his native Detroit. “What I’m looking forward to the most about hitting the stage is shutting it down. Right before my city, right before Detroit — everybody looking from home. And, just having fun.”

In 2016, Big Sean hit up the awards show as a nominee instead of a performer and absolutely had the time of his life. “It did not feel like an awards show. It felt like I was with my dogs I haven’t seen in a while. So, it felt like a party. We’re sitting at the tables, you can get up and go to other people’s tables. It felt like a party. It felt like a reunion. It felt like … this is what I wanted in high school when I was beat boxing on the lunch table. The iHeartRadio Music Awards just embodies all that. It’s big performances. Big names, big all that…and Big Sean.”

