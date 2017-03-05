Beyonce Suffering Extreme Morning Sickness: How Jay Z’s Helping Her Cope

Image Courtesy of CBS

Poor Beyonce! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the expectant mother is having some very serious morning sickness and hubby Jay Z is doing everything he can to get her through this rough time!

“Beyonce is suffering the worst morning sickness ever this time round,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In fact, it’s not just in the mornings she’s being sick though, it’s all throughout the day! She constantly feels off balance, and dizzy, and like she’s going to be sick, and actually is several times a day… in the afternoon, evening and nighttime too.” Poor Bey and her babies! It’s bad enough dealing with normal pregnancy symptoms, but when they become extreme, yikes!

“Jay Z is being super supportive, and really amazing,” the source continued. “He’s basically at her beck and call and treating her like a princess. Jay’s done a ton of research into what helps with the sickness and he’s making Bey lots of fresh lemon water to drink, and feeding her apples and peanut butter. She’s still feeling sick a lot, but it does seem to help.” That is so incredibly sweet of Jay! Although, with this being his second go round as an expectant father we’re sure he is no rookie and is up to the challenge!

“He’s also giving her foot massages to help with the terrible aches and pains she’s suffering,” the insider said. “Beyonce really can’t wait for the twins to arrive, she’s not enjoying pregnancy this time around at all.” Aw, well we can’t wait for the twins to arrive either, but clearly for different reasons! We hope Beyonce’s pregnancy starts to get a little easier.

