iHeartRadio Awards: Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik & 10 More Best Performances Ever

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are here again! Over the years, so many of our favorite artists have hit the stage and killed it with epic performances. From Justin Bieber to Zayn Malik, these are the 12 best iHeartRadio Awards performances ever!

1. Justin Bieber — “Company” & “Love Yourself”

Justin started out his performance at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards with an acoustic version of “Love Yourself.” He made everyone swoon almost immediately. He transitioned into his other hit song “Company” and showed off his incredible dance moves. Dayum, JB knows how to perform!

2. Rihanna — “B*tch Better Have My Money”

Rihanna’s performance at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards started out in a HELICOPTER. Her rendition of “B*tch Better Have My Money” was so fierce, we still haven’t recovered. As always, Rihanna SLAYED.

3. Taylor Swift & Madonna — “Ghosttown”

This was the performance that no one saw coming at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Madonna started out the performance with Taylor strumming on the guitar off to her side. Two of the most powerful female performance of all time coming together? Yeah, it was AWESOME.

4. Zayn Malik — “Like I Would”

SWOON! Zayn Malik doesn’t perform often, but when he does, it’s amazing. The solo artist hit the stage that the 2016 show and showed off his vocals singing “Like I Would.”

5. Ariana Grande — “Problem” & “The Way”

Ariana always puts on a great performance. She spiced up the 2014 iHeartRadio Awards with her performance of “Problem” and “The Way.” We could listen and watch her amazing performances all day!

6. Nick Jonas — “Chains”

Nick made the sexiest entrance at the 2015 show. He hit the stage in CHAINS to perform his hit single. Nick’s voice is enough to melt even the iciest heart. Watch and prepare to swoon.

7. Demi Lovato & Brad Paisley — “Stone Cold”

Demi enlisted country star Brad Paisley for a terrific duet at the 2016 show. Couple Demi’s flawless vocals and Brad on the guitar, and it was a recipe for one memorable performance.

8. Blake Shelton — “Gonna”

Any time Blake Shelton performs, you just want to stand up and start swaying. His sweet performance of “Gonna” made everyone smile. The performance below is why Blake is one of the best!

9. 30 Seconds To Mars — “City of Angels”

The performance started out Selena Gomez, Kanye West, and more talking about their dreams of making it big in Hollywood. Jared Leto‘s vocals in the touching and inspiring performance were simply flawless.

10. Chris Brown — Song Medley

Regardless of what’s going on in his personal life, Chris Brown knows how to perform. The singer sang a medley of his greatest hits at he 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards and wowed us with his unparalleled dance moves.

11. Usher’s Michael Jackson Tribute

There are no words to describe how incredible Usher’s Michael Jackson tribute was at the 2014 show. Instead of singing the hit MJ song, Usher danced and let Michael’s legendary voice fill the room. It was a night to remember!

12. DNCE — “Cake By The Ocean”

“Cake By The Ocean” is such a jam and DNCE treated us all to a rousing performance of the song at the 2016 awards show.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards airs March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think had the best iHeartRadio Music Awards performance ever? Let us know!

