How enchanting! Freeform aired the world premiere of Ariana Grande and John Legend’s ‘Beauty & the Beast’ music video on March 5, and it is magical. Watch and let the music captivate you all over again!

Ariana Grande and John Legend look like a queen and king reigning over their kingdom in the “Beauty & the Beast” music video. They sing and dazzle in the Beast’s castle, making us fall in love with the classic tune all over again. Ariana looks incredible in a rose-colored gown, while John looks dapper in a blue and gold suit.

The music video aired on the last day of Freeform’s Hermione-themed Harry Potter weekend, specifically during Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows — Part 1. As we all know, long before Emma Watson was Belle, she was Hermione Granger.

Ariana and John released their magical duet in early February. The duet is a cover of the original song that was performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the 1991 animated movie. Ariana and John’s voices are perfect for this song. They’re a match made in musical heaven.

John recently attended the movie’s Los Angeles premiere with wife Chrissy Teigen. Celine, who is singing another song on the soundtrack, was also in attendance and said she was grateful to John for helping recreate the classic tune, according to our sister site Variety.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in theaters on March 17, 2017. The movie also stars Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald, and Kevin Kline. The original motion picture soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records on March 10, 2017. The pre-order is available now.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the “Beauty & The Beast” music video? Let us know!