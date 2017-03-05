‘ANTM’ Bello Sanchez Claims He Was Raped In Paris Bathroom & Cops Didn’t Investigate

Courtesy of TMZ

Oh no! Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ contestant Bello Sanchez claims he was raped in a Parisian nightclub bathroom on Jan. 30, and believes police refused to investigate the case because of his race and sexuality. Watch his emotional confession, here!

What started out as a fun night in Paris quickly turned into a living nightmare for Bello Sanchez, 28. The America’s Next Top Model alum claims he was raped by a complete stranger in a bathroom stall at Le Rogue nightclub in Paris on Jan. 30. Not only that, but Bello also believes police refused to properly investigate because of his race, looks, and sexuality. “If I was a little blonde white girl in Paris saying that happened to me things would have been different,” he confessed in a video.

Unfortunately, Bello’s story of police discrimination is one in a million. There are SO many reports of similar subjects, and the reality star is using his to raise awareness and speak for those who may be too ashamed or timid. “Why didn’t [police] look around as soon as they came? Why didn’t they ask questions to the security guards? They were no help.” Thankfully, there was at least one group in Bello’s corner willing to step in and help.

The season 22 contestant reveals he was on the phone for “nine hours” with an advocacy group after the alleged rape. He claims police refused to give him a proper rape kit, and only when the advocacy group stepped in did they finally comply…72 hours later. Bello, who reached stardom in the modeling industry thanks to his dark skin and naturally ice blue eyes, firmly believe cops discriminated against him in that moment. He hopes that by going public, authorities will have no choice but to launch a full investigation. Hopefully justice will be served!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Bello’s rape claims and that police discriminated against him?

