Father John Misty: 5 Things To Know About ‘SNL’s Next Big Performer

Father John Misty is scheduled to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the March 4 episode, and he’ll be gracing the iconic 8H stage in New York City for the first time! Don’t know much about the singer? We’ll get you up to speed with five fun facts!

1.) Father John Misty is a man of many talents.

Joshua Michael Tillman, 35, is his real name, but he’s also known as J. Tillman or Father John Misty. He’s a singer, songwriter, guitarist and drummer, so clearly he’s very musically inclined. The skillful star released the album Fear Fun under his new moniker on May 1, 2012.

2.) He’ll be performing on Saturday Night Live.

Father John Misty will be showing off his vocal prowess on the upcoming episode of the hit NBC comedy sketch series. He’ll be serving as the musical guest for the first time in his career on March 4, alongside Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer, 46, who will be hosting. The singer seemed to have a blast in the hilarious promos!

3.) The former Indie rock band member has big things in the works.

Father John Misty will release his next record Pure Comedy on April 7. Ahead of its release, he’s already shared two title tracks called “Two Wildly Different Perspectives,” and “Ballad of the Dying Man.” The singer also shared a short film and a long essay on the album, so he’s clearly dedicated to his craft! Earlier this week, he announced a North American tour in support of the album, in addition to revealing that he’ll be making a few stops in Europe!

4.) Father John Misty has collaborated with several A-list stars.

He’s proudly made contributions to albums by popular artists, ranging from Beyoncé‘s hit single “Hold Up” to Lady Gaga‘s track “Come to Mama.” Father John Misty also lent his talents to Kid Cudi‘s 2013 jam “Young Lady.” Even though his music is a different genre, he’s able to transcend!

5.) He’s a happily married man.

Father John Misty tied the knot with photographer Emma Elizabeth Tillman. The pair first met in Los Angeles at the Laurel Canyon Country Store, later exchanging their vows in Big Sur. They previously resided in New Orleans and Louisiana, but decided to return to Los Angeles.

