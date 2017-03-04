April The Giraffe: Why She Hasn’t Given Birth Yet… Or Will She Today? Watch Live Stream

If April The Giraffe could give birth like, right now, that’d be great. Animal lovers are growing impatient waiting the arrival of her calf, and wondering why the mother hasn’t gone into labor yet. Could today by the day? Watch the live stream to find out!

Maybe she has stage fright? After racking up millions of followers, it seems April The Giraffe just can’t give birth! Animal lovers have patiently been waiting for the 18-month pregnant giraffe to go into labor for weeks, but all they’re seeing is April eating, wagging her tail, or sleeping. Sure, it’s all extremely cute, but the main reason fans are tuning into the live stream is to watch her give birth to her calf. At this point it’s just a waiting game since it appears her calf is ready to get out of April’s tummy and stretch her legs in the real world!

Dr Tim stopped by with "words of encouragement". No pressure…..jeesh pic.twitter.com/u2YfCdGGiv — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) March 2, 2017

Even without being born, we can tell that April’s baby is going to be full of energy! Animal Adventure Park, located in Upstate New York, shared footage of the calf MOVING inside April’s wound in Feb. Secondary Giraffe Keeper Corey explained that it’s extremely healthy behavior for the calf to be making twists and doing circles. He also said that April could have been experiencing contractions while the video was being recorded. Well done, Oliver! He’s April’s baby daddy and roommate.

As you may already know, this isn’t April’s first time at the rodeo. She’s already a mother of four or five calfs, but this is the first time Animal Adventure Park set up a live stream camera. Park owner Jordan Patch confessed he had NO idea April would blow up like this and achieve such stardom so quickly. Some reports even say this could be the biggest birth since Prince George. What’s even better is that park sales are through the roof! “I’m answering a lot more emails now than I was before,” he said to the NY Post. “It’s absolutely overwhelming.

HollywoodLifers, when do you think April will give birth? Are you growing impatient?