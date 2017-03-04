England Vs. United States Live Stream: Watch The SheBelieves Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The US Women’s National Team kicked off the SheBelieves Cup with an impressive win over Germany. The Americans look to keep the momentum going when they face England on March 4, so don’t miss a second of this game!

Team USA won the inaugural SheBelieves Cup in 2016 and the champs are looking to go back-to-back. They’ve already started their run for a second consecutive championship with a win in the opening round. England, on the other hand, fell to France in a heartbreaking loss. Bummer.

The Lionesses look to get back into winning form when they meet their former colonies in New Jersey. The game from Red Bull Arena in Harrison is set for 5:00 PM ET so be sure to see every kick, block and goal!

England was on its way to a victory when facing their European rivals, but France fell, 2-1, to a pair of late goals from Marie-Laurie Delie, 29, and Wendie Renard, 26. This was a deflating loss, as the club was hoping to use the SheBelieves Cup as a way to build up some steam before the Euro 2017 tournament, according to The Guardian. England squares off against Scotland in the “Battle Of England,” as these two UK squads meet in the first round of group play.

The US, on the other hand, was able to utilize a 3-5-2/3-4-2-1 formation to get past Germany in a 1-0 victory. It wasn’t the cleanest of wins, as it looked like the Americans were still adjusting to the new set-up. Yet, a win is a win and they left the match with three points under their belt. In such a short tournament, a single loss could mean utter doom.

While England’s schedule, post-SheBelieves Cup, is full with Euro 2017 goodness, the USA has only a pair of friendly matches on their calendar. Except, they’re with Russia, and with the election of President Donald Trump, 70, the USA-Russia connection is more awkward than ever. The last time the US played a pair of friendlies against the Russia, the Americans walked away with a pair of wins, going 7-0 and 8-0 over the Russian Federation in 2014, according to US Soccer.

Who do you think will win the SheBelieves Cup, HollywoodLifers? Will the Americans win this match against the British or will England hand the USA a loss?

