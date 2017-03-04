Real Madrid Vs. Eibar Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Real Madrid lost their grip on La Liga, falling behind Barcelona on the table! Now, Los Blancos look to reclaim the lead when they face SD Eibar on March 4. Can they keep their championship dreams alive or is it all over?

Ever since Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak was broken, life in La Liga has been far more exciting. Normally, a match up against SD Eibar would be a no-brainer, as Los Armeros are in no position to challenge for the title. Yet, lesser teams have upset Real Madrid in the past, and at 7th place, Eibar could give the once unstoppable Real Madrid their third loss of the season. The game goes down at 10:15 AM ET, so be sure to catch every kick, block and gooooooooal!

Actually, Real Madrid better bring their A-game to this match because anything less than a win could be disastrous. Barcelona surpassed Real after Los Blancos were held to a draw by Las Palmas. Still, it’s better than a loss, and only a mere point separates Los Blancos from the Blaugrana. However, with Sevilla hot on their case, Real Madrid can’t afford another draw — or loss!

It wasn’t that long ago when the team that boasted Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, was expected to win every game. However, FIFA’s 2016 Best Player In The World has not been playing like the best player on the planet, which has caused some of his teammates to talk, according to The Daily Express. Luka Modric, 31, and Toni Kroos, 27, are reportedly frustrated that they keep setting Ronaldo up for passes and…he keeps dropping the ball, so to speak.

It’s gotten so bad that Gareth Bale, 27, has supposedly asked team owner Florentino Perez, 69, to be the face of the team next season. The Welsh striker, part of the “BBC” (along with Cristiano and Karim Benzema, 29) wants more responsibility, as he reportedly thinks the four-time Ballon d’Or winner is past his prime. It doesn’t help that Ronaldo is out with an injury, and he’ll sit this game out due to muscle issues, according to Goal. As for Gareth being the leader? Not this game, as he’s serving a 2-game suspension for pushing Jonathan Viera, 27, during the Las Palmas match.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Real Madrid will win La Liga or will they lose it to Barca or Sevilla?

