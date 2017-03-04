NFL Combine Live Stream: Watch Deshaun Watson & More Show Their Stuff Online

REX/Shutterstock

Set, hut, HIKE! College football athletes will be running, lifting and jumping for scouts, from every pro team, during the annual NFL Combine beginning on Mar. 4th at 9am EST. Watch all the football action online here!

The NFL is back. After a short break following the Super Bowl, professional football has returned with the annual NFL Combine. Deshaun Watson, 21, the quarterback from Clemson will be one to watch at the event where, for a few short days, professional scouts from every NFL team analyze and scrutinize players who have decided they would like to enter the upcoming NFL draft.

Linebackers from University of Southern California, tight-ends from Notre Dame, fullbacks from Wisconsin and nose tackles from Michigan will all be weighed, measured and looked at in every way possible. Players who wish to be offered major dollars playing for the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders or the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots will be asked to jump, run and lift weights in front of scouts from everywhere across the NFL.

Another player to keep an eye on during this weekend of workouts is John Ross, 22, a wide receiver from Washington. This guy has great hands and amazing stamina. While he did most of his work on the west coast, the combine will give scouts from east coast teams like the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, teams that could use good position players like John, a chance to see the stud in person before draft day.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be keeping an eye on during the combine? Do you have a favorite athlete you would like your team to draft? Let us know who you think will have the strongest combine!

