Manchester United Vs. Bournemouth Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Manchester United want to continue to push their way up the English Premier League but Bournemouth will not be an easy win. These two meet at Old Trafford on March. 4 and it should be an exciting game. Don’t miss any of the action!

Jose Mourinho’s, 54, team have won their last six league games while Bournemouth have not won any of their last half dozen EPL matches. Manchester United are scoring plenty of goals while not conceding many which is a recipe for success. The home team will be confident of a win but the visitors will be doing their best to avoid yet another defeat. Kick off is set for 7:30 AM ET.

Super Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, is a player on fire right now who made it an incredible 26 goals for the season with his double over Southampton when they beat the Saints 3-2 to clinch the English League Cup last weekend. The guy cannot stop scoring and Bournemouth need to watch him like a hawk this weekend.

Spanish International Juan Mata, 28, should be on from the start against the Cherries and he is also a man currently in good form. The midfielder has scored in his side’s last two league victories and he has the pace and vision to cause problems for the visitors.

Eddie Howe’s, 39, team are low on confidence at the moment. Bournemouth couldn’t take advantage of an early Josh King, 25, penalty when going down 2-1 at West Brom last Saturday and they have now leaked a troubling 23 goals in eight games.

If they are to have any chance against the Red Devils then they must defend really well or else they could be in for a long afternoon. Bournemouth’s Polish goalkeeper Artur Boruc, 37, will have to be playing at the top of his game as he is sure to be called upon a lot during the ninety minutes.

