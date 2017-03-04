Liverpool Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Soccer Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Liverpool face a stiff test against Arsenal in this top of the table clash in the English Premier League on March. 4th at Anfield Stadium. There could be plenty of goals, so, don’t miss any of the soccer action!

Liverpool desperately need a victory against Arsenal in this late season matchup. The Reds have slumped in recent times and need a morale boosting victory to cement their place in the top four of the league. The Gunners also want to get back to winning ways to keep themselves in the race for a Champions League spot. Kick off in this match is set for 12.30 PM ET so don’t miss a second of action.

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp’s, 49, has proved The Reds are as inconsistent as they are thrilling. They have a fine record against top clubs at Anfield this season with wins against Tottenham and Manchester City as well as draws against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger’s, 67, hopes of winning the title are over for another season save for a spectacular collapse by Chelsea, but Champions League qualification is still a possibility. The French manager could be in his last season in charge of the club and will want to finish as high up the league as possible.

Liverpool will remain without influential captain Jordan Henderson, 26, who missed Monday’s 3-1 loss to Leicester City with a bruised foot. Daniel Sturridge, 27, missed the trip to the King Power Stadium after being struck down by an illness but has returned to training and could feature at Anfield. The home side will be looking to get off to a quick start in this game while Arsenal will want to try and hit them on the break if possible. Much will depend on which manager gets his tactics right on the day as these teams are well matched on paper.

For the Gunners, Mesut Ozil, 28, is expected to recover from a back injury in time, while Laurent Koscielny, 31, should be fit after departing the Gunners’ Champions League loss at Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem. This could be a high scoring game because both teams love to attack but do not be surprised if it ends up in a draw either.

