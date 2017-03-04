Duke Blue Devils Vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Live Stream — Watch NCAA Basketball Online

REX/Shutterstock

Madness is coming. Men’s NCAA Basketball action heats up when The #17 Duke Blue Devils travel to North Carolina to battle the #5 Tar Heels on Mar. 4th at 8pm EST. This should be a great game so watch it all online here!

Battling it out for final seeding placements, the 23-7 Duke Blue Devils will head to Chapel Hill to battle the 25-6, North Carolina Tar Heels. Nothing better in the world of sports than the NCAA tournament and March Madness. But before every major college basketball team in the nation battles it out for the national title, there are a few more games left to play leading up to the big tournament. Let’s take a closer look at this storied rivalry.

On Feb. 9th, these two college basketball powerhouses locked horns at Cameron Indoor Stadium and the home team Blue Devils came away with the 86-78 win. North Carolina was sagging with injuries during this meeting and the Blue Devils had the home fans on their side.

The Tar Heels will have their senior Isaiah Hicks, 22, back on the floor defending at full strength and when he is healthy, he is a challenge for any shooter. Duke freshman Jayson Tatum, 19, will not be able to shoot freely like he did at home only a few weeks prior to this big game. Also healthy for the home team is North Carolina’s Theo Pinson, 21. The 6’6″ junior from Greensboro is strong as an ox and will be working hard on both ends of the floor.

Duke meanwhile is struggling with their squad. The Devils are banged-up after a long season and will be hobbling into the tournament. This road game will be inside against a rowdy crowd and while Duke travels in state well, they are outmanned against the healthy Tar Heel team. There is a reason they are ranked number five in the country so let’s give this one to the Tar Heels.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big game? Do you think the Tar Heels will win at home or can the Blue Devils get the upset?

