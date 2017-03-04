Celta Vigo Vs Barcelona Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Barcelona’s reign at the top of La Liga might have hit a roadblock in the form of Celta Vigo. The squad that eliminated Real Madrid from the Copa del Rey looks to give Barca a loss on March 4, so tune in to see if Lionel Messi can lead his men to victory.

It has to be frustrating to be Barcelona. It hasn’t been easy to get this far in La Liga, but they just unseated Real Madrid as the leaders. Now, they have to face Celta Vigo. Celta has beaten Barcelona once before in the 2016-17 La Liga season, and a loss here would likely knock Luis Enrique’s, 46, side back down to third place. Yikes! The action is set for 2:45 PM ET so tune in to see what happens!

Celta may not win La Liga this season, but the team’s has earned itself a reputation of being a giant-killer. Not only did the Celticos knock Real out of the Copa del Rep, but they also handed Barca one of their only two losses this La Liga season. The other loss came at the hands of Alaves, the team that beat Celta for a spot in the Copa del Rey final. And who is Alaves facing? Why, none other than Barcelona!

Barcelona is coming into this match with some crazy momentum, having completely obliterated Sporting de Gijon in a 6-1 massacre. Granted, Sporting is one of the worst teams in La Liga. Yet, if Barcelona is willing to put up those numbers against such a weak opponent, what are they going to do against Celta, who are 10th in La Liga?

Celta may be looking past this match and possibly to next season. Celta is reportedly chasing after Hirving Lozano, a 21-year-old who currently plays for Pachuca in Liga MX. The Mexican footballer is also targeted by Manchester United, per Tribal Football, and if he could be scooped away from the English Premier League icons, it could give Celta the firepower they need to be a threat in the 2017-18 season.

As for Barcelona’s future, winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey might be the only silverware they take home this season. After suffering a devastating 0-4 blowout to Paris Saint-Germaine, Barca could make an early exit to the Champions League. If Alaves pulls off another upset during the Copa del Rey final on May 27, then La Liga is all Barca will have left.

