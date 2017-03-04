Tommy Page Dead: NKOTB-Affiliated Pop Star Dies At 46 After Apparent Suicide

REX/Shutterstock

Pop star Tommy Page has died of an apparent suicide at the age of 46. The singer was best known for touring with the famous boy band New Kids on the Block and his No. 1 hit “I’ll Be Your Everything” in 1990.

A Facebook post written by journalist Michael Musto stated that the “A Shoulder to Cry On” singer had been struggling with depression and died on March 2. His death was later confirmed by Billboard. The star is said to have killed himself. Tommy had three children with his husband Charlie.

The New Jersey native got his start by working the coat check at Nell’s, a night club that played his demo. Tommy then met and was signed by the famous Seymour Stein, the founder of Sire Records, who was responsible for discovering other musical stars, including Madonna and The Ramones.

His self-titled debut album featured the song “A Shoulder to Cry On,” which reached No. 29 on the charts. He followed that album up with “Paintings in My Mind,” the collection that featured the hit song “I’ll Be Your Everything.” Tommy co-wrote the song with New Kids on the Block and they were featured on the track and performed it with him in concert when they toured together.

In more recent years Tommy had been touring the Philippines, where he was still quite famous, and working for Warner Bros as a VP in A&R, where he mentored famous singers and bands like Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Charice, Green Day and V Factory.

