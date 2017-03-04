Teresa Giudice’s Mom Antonia Gorga Dies At 66: ‘RHONJ’ Star Is ‘Inconsolable’

Courtesy of Instagram

Poor Teresa Giudice! The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star lost her 66-year-old mother Antonia Gorga and is completely ‘inconsolable.’ Get all the details on Teresa’s terrible loss here.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 44, has suffered the loss of her beloved mother Antonia Gorga, who recently died under unknown circumstances.

“Yes, Antonia Gorga passed away at the age of 66,” a source told Us Weekly on March 4. “Teresa has been in the hospital with her and is inconsolable now. Teresa is also in communication with [her husband] Joe [Giudice] and will be visiting as soon as she can.” We cannot believe how devastating this news must be for Teresa and her family! “This is a very hard time for Teresa,” the insider said. “She was very close with her mother.”

The most recent photo that Teresa posted of her and Antonia to social media was a pic she added to Instagram on Dec. 19, 2016, just before she reportedly spent Christmas Eve with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, fellow RHONJ star Melissa Gorga. Teresa then reportedly spent Dec. 25 with the Giudice side of her family. “Mommy I love you so much #daughtersloveforhermom,” was the caption Teresa chose for the beautiful pic of her standing near her mother who is seated at a dining room table.

The reality TV star has been dealing with a lot lately, seeing as Joe is currently serving time for fraud. Teresa herself went to prison in December 2015, so she and her whole family have been struggling through some very serious situations for a while now. Teresa has yet to comment on her mother’s death.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Teresa and the rest of the Giudices and Gorgas at this difficult time. We wish them all the best in their time of mourning.

HollywoodLifers, leave your condolences for Teresa and the rest of Antonia’s family and friends below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.