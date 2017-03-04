Teresa Giudice’s Mom Antonia Gorga Dies At 66: ‘RHONJ’ Star Is ‘Inconsolable’

Courtesy of Instagram

Poor Teresa Giudice! The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star lost her 66-year-old mother Antonia Gorga and is completely ‘inconsolable.’ Get all the details on Teresa’s terrible loss here.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 44, has suffered the loss of her beloved mother Antonia Gorga, who recently died at the age of 66.

“Yes, Antonia Gorga passed away at the age of 66,” a source told Us Weekly on March 4. “Teresa has been in the hospital with her and is inconsolable now. Teresa is also in communication with [her husband] Joe [Giudice] and will be visiting as soon as she can.” We cannot believe how devastating this news must be for Teresa and her family! “This is a very hard time for Teresa,” the insider said. “She was very close with her mother.”

HollywoodLifers, leave your condolences for Teresa and the rest of Antonia’s family and friends below.