You literally may not even recognize Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry and more ‘Teen Mom’ stars if you saw old photos of them now! The reality stars’ appearances have drastically changed in the last eight years, and you can check out their wild transformations here!

A lot has changed since the first seasons of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 — including how the cast members look. Perhaps the most drastic transformation is that of Farrah Abraham, who has openly talked about the numerous plastic surgery procedures she’s had done. Between three breast augmentations, a rhinoplasty, chin implant and lip injections, the mom of one barely looks like the same person as she did on 16 & Pregnant.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry has also changed quite a bit. The reality star made headlines at the beginning of 2016 for her intense plastic surgery, which was heavily documented on social media. Kail had a tummy tuck, liposuction and Brazilian butt lift, and the whole procedure was filmed for Snapchat! These days, though, Kailyn has made headlines for a different reason — she’s currently pregnant with her third child, and since she’s keeping the father’s identity a secret, fans are dying to know who the dad is.

Aside from Kailyn and Farrah, Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans have also been open about having work done. Jenelle’s boob job was even documented on Teen Mom OG! As for Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer — they’ve vehemently denied having any plastic surgery, but there’s no doubt their images have completely transformed since they first appeared on our televisions.

