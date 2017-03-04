Selena Gomez Wants To Be The Sexy Star In The Weeknd’s Next Music Video

REX/Shutterstock

Imagine the horror — your boyfriend’s job is getting paid to dance around with gorgeous, scantily clad models! What’s a girl to do? Well, if that girl is Selena Gomez, then she tells her boyfriend (The Weeknd) that she and she alone will be starring in his next video!

Selena Gomez, 24, was overcome with jealousy when she saw The Weeknd‘s most recent music video — the one where he did a guest track alongside Nav. It was all just too much! She didn’t like the gorgeous models swooning over her boyfriend while he eyed them up.

“Selena Gomez has offered to star in The Weeknd’s next video, but it’s not just because she wants to be nice and support her boyfriend. It’s because watching him dance around with all those hot models in the ‘Some Way’ video made her green with envy. This way, she can raise both their profiles and keep an eye on him!” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

At least the hunky 27-year-old superstar gave Selena a shoutout in the song…at least it sounds that way. Well, technically he’s shouting out to Justin Bieber, but we’re pretty sure he’s referring to Selena.

The Weeknd’s verse is an ode to his sexual prowess: “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.”

So, she’s got that goin’ for her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Is Selena doing the right thing? Or does it make her seem cooler if she acts like she’s not affected by petty emotions like jealousy?

