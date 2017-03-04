Selena Gomez ‘Super Excited’ To Meet The Weeknd’s Mom & Family During Toronto Tour Stop

REX/Shutterstock/Fameflynet

This too cute! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are reportedly making plans for Sel to meet his family and the details are beyond adorable!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are starting to take some major steps forward in their relationship. Between reported talks about moving in together to meeting families, these two are going strong! “Selena plans on meeting the Weeknd’s family in May, when he performs in his hometown Toronto,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Sel is allegedly, “super excited to meet his mom and the rest of his family.” How sweet is that?

The Weeknd’s tour is scheduled to make a stop in Toronto on May 26, which is just several weeks away. The 27 year-old “Starboy” singer is definitely into Selena. The pair “can’t stand to be apart from each other, even day is like torture for them,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. Thank goodness the two love birds got some time together when Sel came to visit Abel while he’s busy touring Europe.

The 24 year-old “Hands To Myself” singer flew all the way from Dallas to Amsterdam to see The Weeknd perform. She looked like she had so much singing along to his sets and even accompanied him to Paris. Of course the City of Lights was in the middle of fashion week so Selena was reportedly a little worried about running into Abel’s model ex Bella Hadid, 20.

Apparently Sel “is so relieved that she didn’t cross paths with her, even though The Weeknd kept reassuring her that even if they did see Bella, it wouldn’t be a problem,” a source told us. Selena and Abel kept things fun and even reportedly tinkered with some tracks that they’re making together. We can’t wait to hear!

