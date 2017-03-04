Rory Feek Shares Adorable Photos Of Daughter Indiana One Year After Joey Died

Courtesy of Rory Feek/This Life I Live

This is so bittersweet! On the anniversary of Joey Feek’s tragic passing, hubby Rory shared adorable photos of the couple’s three-year old daughter from her birthday party. See how baby girl Indiana celebrated her big day with cake and presents, here!

And the award for best father goes to…Rory Feek, 51! Bouncing back from a family tragedy, the country singer put on a huge smile for his daughter’s birthday on Mar. 4. Indiana, who just turned three-years old, was spoiled like the little princess she is with a huge chocolate cake and a grande PIANO! As a toddler, Indiana is still too young to master any instruments, but Rory really wanted to bring music back into the house since Joey Feek‘s heartbreaking death. Joey & Rory fans also pitched in by sending their daughter gifts in the mail from all over the world!

Indiana’s birthday celebration was practically perfect, except that momma Joey wasn’t around to witness it. The reality star passed away at age 40 on Mar. 4, 2016 due to cervical cancer — exactly one year ago today. Music was such a big part of Joey’s life, which is why Rory purchased the 1926 piano for his daughter. He’s hoping that one day, Indiana will pick up the piano just like her mother did for so many years. Even the couple’s middle daughter Hopie is “trying to learn to play some songs,” wrote Rory.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Indiana, the couple’s only biological child, got to travel for her birthday as well! Rory’s family took a little adventure from Indiana to Tennessee, where they’ve owned a farmhouse since 1999. Indiana did a lot of dancing inside their Tennessee home as a family friend played “Ain’t My Baby Grand” on the new piano Rory bought. The songwriter once told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that all he wants is to make Joey “proud.” He definitely has!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet are those photos from Indiana’s birthday party?!

