Remy Ma Plans To Bury Foxy Brown With Epic Diss Track After She Joins Team Nicki Minaj

Look out, Foxy Brown! After releasing two diss tracks about Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma reportedly has decided on her next target and you see what’s she thinking!

Yikes! Remy Ma, 36, is not done yet. Just after taking down Nicki Minaj, 34, with not one, but two diss tracks, Remy Ma has set her sights on destroying Foxy Brown, 38. “Either it’s Halloween or someone opened the crypt because Remy seriously thought Foxy and her career were six feet under!” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Remy just buried Nicki. And now Foxy’s asking to meet her maker? Ok. At this rate, Remy should change her name to The Undertaker the way she’s laying these girls to rest,” the insider told us. Remy is definitely on a roll right now. Reportedly, Remy already has plans for how to take down Foxy in the works. “Remy’s the baddest bi**h in rap as we speak and Foxy don’t want it. Remy’s already working on a Foxy diss track that she wants to pit on Foxys tombstone,” the source said.

Foxy released on a minute tease of her Remy diss track called “Breaks Over.” She is not holding back in her raps either. “The takeover, the fake’s over / Got a little shine, okay, thank Mona,” are just part of the track. ““I’m a motherf***in’ BK savage / You heard? Yeah, I heard about that b*tch miscarriage,” Foxy raps. “I heard your lil rhymes, ok? Brooklyn I’m on her/I’m on my ’96 sh#t, got the DNA of Hova,” she raps in another part and even implies she’s on Nicki’s team when she says, “Nick my b*tch.” Sounds like we could have another rap feud on our hands!

