Nicki Minaj: Why Hip Hop’s Queen Hasn’t Responded To Remy Ma’s Vicious Disses

What’s the deal? Nicki Minaj hasn’t responded to Remy Ma’s vicious diss tracks because she’s chosen to ignore her rival for now, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why the ‘Anaconda’ rapper feels like her hip hop crown isn’t up for grabs!

Remy Ma, 36, has been dropping scathing diss tracks back to back, while fans still patiently wait for Nicki Minaj, 34, to respond with her own epic rhymes. However, they may have to keep sitting tight, since the “Anaconda” rapper has chosen to not fall into her challenger’s trap. “Nicki thinks that Remy’s below her, a second tier rapper even,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki’s not stupid. She knows all Remy wants to do is go toe-to-toe with the baddest female in rap in order to jump start her failed career. Nicki’s got nothing to prove.”

“She’s slayed them all! Mariah [Carey]. Lil Kim. You name em, Nicki’s conquered em,” our source continued. “Nicki’s on some new sh*t, thinking that by being silent this feud will fade. But everyone close to her is telling her that Remy’s slowing taking her crown and are pleading with Nicki to get in the studio and put an end to Remy once and for all.” Foxy Brown, 38, has shockingly stepped into the arena by teasing a minute of her own brutal Remy diss track called “Breaks Over.”

Meanwhile, Remy has released not one, but two diss tracks about Nicki called “ShETHER” and “Another One.” On top of that, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star even showed up on The Wendy William’s Show dressed in all-black for a funeral on March 3. “My grandmother never told me to speak ill of the dead,” she said in reference to Nicki, while addressing their ongoing heated feud.

“She started it,” Remy told Wendy. “She’s being doing this to a lot of females, but no one says anything.” To prove her point, Remy listed off a number of female artists that Nicki has had trouble with, including Mariah, Lil Kim and even Taylor Swift. Even with all this drama swirling around, Nicki appeared totally unfazed while partying the night away with models in Paris on March 2.

