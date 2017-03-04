Nicki Minaj’s Entire Boob Hangs Out At Paris Fashion Week Show — See Racy Pic

REX/Shutterstock

WHO ARE YOU WEARING?! Nicki Minaj made quite the statement at a Paris Fashion Week runway show, sitting in the front row with her entire boob on display. This wasn’t no nip slip though, the rapper did it on purpose! Check out the racy pic!

You’re probably familiar with the all-time favorite red carpet question, “who are you wearing?” That’s a cue for celebrities to drop the famous names of top-notch designers. In this case, however, Nicki Minaj, 34, could have just said, “nipple tape,” or even, “nothing.” The rapper attended a Paris Fashion Week runway show in an extremely bold outfit, leaving her entire left boob to hang out. No, she wasn’t totally topless, but her asymmetrical black blazer kind of disappears around her breast. Nicki paired her racy look with purple sunglasses, dark green shorts, and matching tie-up heels.

The “Black Barbies” hitmaker was sitting front row at the Haider Ackermann Autumn/Winter 2017 show, where she rubbed shoulders with rubbed shoulders with Caroline de Maigret and Lou Doillon. Caroline and Lou are two French models who also stunned at Paris Fashion Week in well-tailored, long-sleeve blazers. Except their boobs weren’t on full display! Clearly paying no mind to Hollywood enemy Remy Ma‘s diss tracks, Nicki has been having a blast in the city of love! She went clubbing in thigh-high beige boots on Mar. 2 with models Jourdan Dunn, Winnie Harlow, and Sara Sampaio.

So far, having all that fun in Paris means Nicki has no time to focus on the Remy feud (and she may never respond at all!) “Nicki thinks that Remy’s below her, a second tier rapper even,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki’s not stupid. She knows all Remy wants to do is go toe-to-toe with the baddest female in rap in order to jump start her failed career. Nicki’s got nothing to prove.” It’s probably better to let this beef slide.

