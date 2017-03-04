FameFlyNet

Okay, when you bring a date to a wedding it’s usually a sign that things are pretty serious, right? Meghan Markle accompanied Prince Harry to his best pal’s Jamaican ceremony and we’ve got the pics showing how the actress looked perfectly regal next to her royal sweetie.

Think of this as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s official coming out, because he just brought her as a date to his friend’s Caribbean wedding! He’s only done that in the past with girlfriends that he’s become super serious with, and now we’ve got our first visual proof of how madly in love they are. The couple was photographed on the beach in Montego Bay, Jamaica while sipping on cocktails, and boy to they made an adorable pair. Meghan, 35, looked so stunning in a sleeveless floral printed maxi-dress, which was perfect for the tropical setting. Harry, 32, was no slouch either, wearing a blue blazer, matching slacks and a white shirt.

Harry was one of 14 ushers in the ceremony between his close pal Tom “Skippy” Inskip and literary agent Lara Hughes-Young, which went down Mar. 3. While Meghan has met many in the Prince’s inner circle during private dinners or theater dates, this is the first time they’ve appeared at formal event together so openly. Maybe the next wedding they attend could be their very own, as a friend of Harry’s told the Daily Mail that, “Make no mistake, he is heads over heels about her. This one could go all the way.”

The Suits actress had been living with Harry in his cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace during Jan. and Feb. while her show was on a hiatus from filming, and that seems to have only brought them closer. The couple started dating in secret during the summer of 2016, and their relationship was finally revealed in Oct. of last year. Now that Harry has left his rowdy partying days in the past, we could be looking at the next member of the British royal family as it sure looks like he’s finally found the right woman for him!



