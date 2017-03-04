Louis Tomlinson Arrested For Attacking The Paparazzi At LAX

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has been arrested after getting into a fight with the paparazzi and we’ve got all the insane details!

This is crazy! Louis Tomlinson, 25, got into an altercation with paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport after the paparazzi allegedly got too close to Louis and his girlfriend on Friday, Mar. 5. “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis. It’s not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense,” Louis’s team told TMZ.

Louis reportedly wanted to get the paparazzi out of his face and pulled the man to the ground. The photog apparently fell backwards and hit his head on the ground. Louis was arrested and booked for battery in a LAPD jail. Meanwhile, Louis’s girlfriend allegedly got into an altercation of her own as another woman tried to film her as she left. Louis’s girlfriend was not named, but he is reportedly reunited with his ex Eleanor Calder.

This comes just weeks after Louis and Eleanor have reportedly got back together after their split in 2015. Louis then dated actress Danielle Campbell, but they broke up following the tragic passing of Louis’s mother Johannah Deakin after battling leukemia on Dec. 7 last year. “Eleanor’s support and kindness made Louis remember why he fell in love with her in the first place. His mom’s death made him reevaluate a lot of things in his life, and helped him get his priorities straight,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. Hopefully everything works out for Louis following this incident!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your reaction to Louis’s arrest? Sound off in the comments below!

