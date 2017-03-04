Police Race To Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Home After Prank Call Says Maid Was Shot

REX/Shutterstock

Some people have a sick sense of humor. Police rushed over to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s home on Mar. 4 after receiving info about a shooting. Turns out, the whole thing was a twisted swatting call made by a mysterious prankster. Read all the details, here!

Let’s be honest, we’ve all prank called someone at some point in our lives. Typically funny accents are put on, but for one kooky caller, an alleged death took place inside Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 39, mansion on Mar. 4. The prankster, who’s name still remains a mystery, contacted LAPD to report a false home invasion and shooting that targeted the couple’s maid, according to the Southern California Monitoring Association’s Twitter account. Police immediately rushed over to their home to check out the scene only to realize that it was a prank call.

These prank calls are NOT funny! People can get arrested for this! I hope they find out who is behind this. Its dangerous & not a joke! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2013

“Appears Kim Kardashian home is victim of SWATTING call,” the account wrote. “Officers did breach door to enter,” which means police forcibly opened the Kim and Kanye’s door to get inside their home. As soon as the reality star found out about the incident, she took to Twitter to shame the unidentified prankster. “These prank calls are NOT funny,” she wrote, adding, “People can get arrested for this! I hope they find out who is behind this. It’s dangerous and not a joke!” We totally agree!

Poking fun at death and a scary house break-in is nothing to laugh about, especially after what the Selfish author went through in Paris. That nightmare sounds all too familiar to Kim, who was held at gunpoint by 5 French robbers during Fashion Week. They broke into her Parisian apartment, tied her hands together, and duck-taped her mouth shut as they stole her diamond engagement ring from Yeezy. You may also remember that Kris Jenner was the victim of a swatting call in 2013 when she lived with then-husband Bruce Jenner. These calls NEED TO STOP!

