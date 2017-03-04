Ali Fedotowsky’s Wedding Pics: See The Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star’s Gown & More

REX/Shutterstock

Oh what a day! It looks like former ‘Bachelorette’ star Ali Fedotowsky had hands down one of the most gorgeous weddings we have ever seen. Take a look at the beautiful photos from her and Kevin Manno’s March 2 nuptials!

Ali Fedotowsky, 32, and Kevin Manno, 33, were the picture of married bliss on March 2 when they were spotted carrying their beautiful seven-month-old baby girl, Molly, around their gorgeous outdoor ceremony near the beach at Terranea Resort in Los Angeles. We couldn’t have been happier to see the pair finally get to tie the knot after putting off their wedding twice, the first time because Ali got pregnant with their little bundle of joy and the second time due to the Zika outbreak that forced them to call off their destination wedding in Mexico.

“Today has been far better than anything I could have dreamt up,” the former Bachelorette star told Us Weekly of her big day. “Kevin is the one true love of my life, and I feel insanely lucky to call him my husband. I am honored to be Mrs. Manno.” “Throughout my life, I’ve always imagined what my wedding day would be like,” she continued to gush. “The vibe was classic and romantic. Ali wanted something that she can look back on 10 years down the road and it’s still elegant,” the reality TV star’s event producer, Leila Lewis, said. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF ALI AND KEVIN’S WEDDING.

As you can see in the pics, the Aliluvs.com blogger donned a gorgeous strapless, lace Alvina Valenta gown at their ceremony, which included guests like Kaley Cuoco, Lacey Chabert, Haylie Duff, Amy Davidson and fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Andi Dorfman. The couple’s bridal party included their adorable pup Owen and their daughter Molly as flower girl, who made her way down the aisle in a small wagon. Have you ever heard of anything cuter?

