Katy Perry & John Mayer Reuniting After Orlando Bloom: He Was ‘The Best Sex’ She Had

Ooh la la! Katy Perry and John Mayer are reportedly talking again after her recent split with Orlando Bloom and we’ve got the juicy details here!

Now this could get interesting! With her relationship with Orlando Bloom, 40, behind her, Katy Perry is reportedly already chatting up her ex John Mayer, 39. The 32 year-old singer allegedly began talking to John as her relationship with Orlando drew to a close. “Katy Perry and John Mayer chatting again! She still has a soft spot for him and was confiding in him weeks before the break up,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

They are apparently even trying to meet up again! “Now that she and Orlando are officially broken, she’s planning to get together with him ‘as friends,'” the source said. These two were so cute when they were a couple and people reportedly think they two might end up reuniting in more ways than one. “Katy said John was some of the best sex she’s ever had, and friends think it’s a matter of days before they’re back in bed together,” the insider told us.

John apparently might be feeling the same way. “John still has a huge thing for Katy. He’s very happy that she and Orlando are done. This is what he’s been waiting for. It’s delicate because he doesn’t want to pick the wrong moment and come on too strong, but he will swoop in. He’s already plotting,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

While there’s always been fireworks between John and Katy, the “Gravity” singer might see something more. “John still talks about Katy and what an amazing woman she is. He can go on and on about their sex life and how much he misses it. He would love to get her back in bed, but there’s more to it than that,” the insider said.

