Slay! Kim Kardashian and her family members are known for being trend-setters, constantly rocking bold beauty looks. North West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are now taking goth glam to the next level, opting for their favorite shades of black!

If there’s one thing for certain it’s that Kim Kardashian‘s style is constantly evolving. The reality star is no stranger to switching up her look, and she’s even daring enough to rock dark and dramatic goth-inspired makeup. As expected, her family members have also tried out the popular trend! Kim, 35, recently shared a pic of her 3-year-old daughter North West, sporting black lipstick and pigtail buns to social media on March 3. She captioned it, “Goth Nori.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians mogul has also rocked the edgy look, giving it an added flare.

Kim tried out the trend over two years ago! Although she’s known for looking glamorous with her signature nude lip and super highlighted cheeks, she switched over to the dark side on July 20, 2014. With violet hair, smokey eyes, a deep lip liner, she captioned the pic, “gothic keeks.” Kim reprised the sizzling look with Kourtney Kardashian, 37, shortly before Kylie Jenner‘s 18th birthday. The ladies went all-out, rocking Bettie Page inspired bangs and cleavage-baring latex ensembles with their bold makeup. Kourt captioned the chic pic, “Just a chill sister Saturday.”

Makeup maven Kylie Jenner, 19, has of course worn the vampy lip like a total pro. After trying out the look via Instagram, she recently offered fans a similar shade called Dead Of Knight, and the set comes equipped with a liquid lipstick and lip liner. The reality star has also brought the heat with another stunning dark shade called Majesty, which has a sparkly green undertone.

Kendall Jenner, 20, has also slayed the daring look on the runway! The model previously strutted her stuff in an edgy goth ensemble for the 2016 Marc Jacobs show. She fearlessly committed, rocking barely there bleached eyebrows, a classic punk fashion statement. Kendall even wore tons of black shadow with her powdered complexion. Keep killing it, Kardashians!

