Uh oh! Hunter Biden’s ugly divorce from estranged wife Kathleen just took another crazy turn, as he’s now demanding that she turn over any proof that she allegedly cheated on him during their 24 year marriage. We’ve got the scoop!

Hunter Biden has officially had the weirdest week ever. First it was revealed that the son of former VP Joe Biden, 74, was in a loving and committed relationship with his late brother’s widow. Then his estranged wife hit him with divorce papers claiming he was blowing the family’s money on drugs and prostitutes, and now he’s clapping back with possible cheating allegations! The 47-year-old is demanding in court papers that Kathleen Biden provide any evidence of infidelity during their 24 years of marriage. He’s asking for “including but not limited to, letters, cards, notes and e-mails between you and any person that you had a romantic or sexual relationship with other than your husband during the marriage,” his divorce papers say.

That sounds pretty harsh, especially since Hunter has fallen in love with dead brother Beau’s widow Hallie Biden and began a relationship with her while he was still married to Kathleen. Once the news was made public Mar. 1, it was revealed that his estranged wife slapped him with divorce papers in Washington D.C. Superior Court in Feb. 2017. Kathleen made shocking allegations that he was “dissipating hundreds of thousands of dollars of marital funds” by “spending extravagantly on his own interests.” She claimed in court docs that those “interests” included “drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he had sexual relations” Yikes!

Oddly enough, Hunter is pinning the demise of his marriage on Kathleen, alleging in court papers that it only fell apart when she kicked him out in Oct. 2015. Over the course of the following year, he grew closer with Hallie as they mourned Beau’s tragic death from brain cancer at just 46-years-old, and grief blossomed into love. Hopefully their bond is strong enough to survive his increasingly bitter divorce battle.

