Halsey Slams Hater On Twitter Who Claims She’s ‘Crazy’ & ‘The Worst’ — See Tweets

Them’s fightin’ words! A Twitter user who is clearly not a fan of Halsey’s came at her with an insult and the singer was totally ready to fight back. Check out how Halsey totally shot down the hater!

Halsey, 22, was not about to take a diss lying down when she noticed a hater was badmouthing her on Twitter on March 4. But it seems that it wasn’t so much that the “Colors” singer couldn’t handle criticism, as it was she felt like her fans were the ones who were truly being attacked. And it sounds like you do NOT want to attack Halsey fans, based on how the singer reacted to the diss.

“this is the most halsey thing Halsey has ever done she has out halseyed herself,” Twitter user Christine Sydelko tweeted, along with an article that was supposedly about the singer meeting her fans. The tweet has since been deleted.

Halsey responded to that tweet by retweeting it along with the message, “Can u shut the f**k up and let people like things? How does any of this effect u in a way that requires ur comment.” She then retweeted Christine’s tweet again with the message, “I met up with fans who sold me millions of albums. You got a verified check for making fun of me and yourself. Gooooo away.”

Halsey deleted these tweets pic.twitter.com/1v4KXvIR9p — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsider) March 4, 2017

Halsey deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/e0YELKwp2n — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsider) March 4, 2017

But she didn’t stop there, minutes later retweeting another user’s tweet that suggested Christine may not have “meant it in a negative way.” “She tweeted that the article about me meeting up with fans was ‘the WORST’ before deleting it and writing that,” Halsey commented. “You’re making fun of literal KIDS. And when I defend them/myself it’s the same crazy halsey narrative and it’s a joke bc I’m ‘overreacting,'” Halsey said in her next follow up tweet. The next tweet said, “u: ‘I hate halsey fans cause they think they’re #edgy’ u: *hates me bc it’s #edgy.'”

Halsey has since deleted all of those tweets, but sent out one more that says, “ok I’m done #rude #edgy.” Seems like the moral of the story is don’t mess with Halsey, and definitely don’t pick on her fans.

