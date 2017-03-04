Future Squashes Blac Chyna’s Dating Hopes: Nicki Minaj Is The Only Woman He Wants

Splash News, FameFlyNet

Even though Blac Chyna is single and ready to mingle after splitting with Rob Kardashian, Future is all about spending time with Nicki Minaj, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The rapper loves getting to know her and ‘isn’t entertaining’ other women!

Future, 33, and Nicki Minaj, 34, fueled romance rumors with their sizzling on-set chemistry while filming their new project on Feb. 27. However, Blac Chyna, 28, has also been trying to reunite with the rapper now that she’s a single woman, but he doesn’t to complicate things by getting too close with her! “Future’s thankful Chyna agreed to star on his video for ‘Rich Sex,’ but beyond that, he’s just trying to be friends and have a business relationship with her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s good on being in a relationship with her.”

“He has respect for Chyna but come on, she’s got more drama in her life than his ex Ciara. Chyna screams chaos and Future’s just trying to relax and be on some chill sh** these days,” our source added. “Besides, he’s feeling Nicki. They’re vibing now and everything is good between them. He’s loving being preoccupied with her, learning more about her and spending time with her. Nicki’s on his mind real heavy and he’s not entertaining any other women but her.”

Chyna and Rob Kardashian, 29, recently called off their engagement, and though they’ve dealt with their fair share of drama, they seem to be working together to co-parent their daughter Dream Kardashian. Our insider noted, “Chyna was inches away from trying to make another move on Future now that she’s single and here comes Nicki f***ing up her plan.”

Nicki continues to stay on her grind, even after being the subject of Remy Ma‘s new diss tracks. Future’s been showing her major support over the ordeal, even letting her know when it comes to female rappers, “Nicki Minaj is the best.” Now that his former love interest Larsa Pippen is also officially back with her man Scottie Pippen, he’s free to pursue whomever his heart desires.

