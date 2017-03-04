Donald Trump Blasts Arnold Schwarzenegger: He Was ‘Fired’ From ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

REX/Shutterstock

This is crazy! Arnold Schwarzenegger announced on Mar. 3 he wouldn’t be returning to ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’ Now President Trump is tweeting he was fired and you have to see what he wrote!

Yikes! Arnold Schwarzenegger, 69, announced he would not be returning to NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice on Friday, Mar. 3. “I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone – from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department – was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage,” he said in a statement.

The former California governor said his decision to leave was at least partially due the show’s former host and current president, Donald Trump, 70. Naturally the President had his own view of what went wrong with this season of The Apprentice. “Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show,” he tweeted Saturday, Mar. 4.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

“It’s not about the show, because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show, but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name — I’m outta there!,” Arnold told Empire magazine. He defended many people involved in the show and said, “NBC did everything they could to promote the show and Mark Burnett did a fantastic job. No one really knew that this was going to happen and I think that everyone was caught off guard.”

Arnold was probably referring to the eager interest President Trump kept up in the show, despite no longer hosting it. He is still an executive producer on it though. The President even prayed for the show’s ratings at the National Prayer Service on Feb. 2. “They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings,” he said.

You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker. https://t.co/SvAjuPdHfa — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 4, 2017

Arnold then tweeted his own response to the President’s tweet. “You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker,” he wrote in defense of President Trump’s claims that he had been fired from his job as host.

