Demi Lovato & Zayn Collaborating? A Duet You Never Knew You Wanted Might Happen

Now this is interesting! Demi Lovato took to Twitter to talk to fans and got asked if she’d ever collaborate with Zayn Malik. See her hopeful answer here!

This is kind of surprising! Demi Lovato, 24, said she’s be down to lay down a track with Zayn Malik, 24. The “Good For The Summer” singer chatted with her fans on Twitter and got asked she’d ever collaborate with Zayn. “I’d be down,” she replied. How amazing would a song be with these two? There’s so many options for these two. They could go slow and soulful or give fans a really great dance track. Maybe one of each if we’re lucky?

Demi’s willingness to possibly do a track with Zayn is kind of a surprise given that Taylor Swift, 27, recently did “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Zayn and Taylor’s music video for the track was epic to the extreme. They both looked so sexy and distraught between Taylor’s gorgeous lingerie and Zayn’s full beard. We were so into it! Demi and Taylor don’t exactly get along so it’s a slight shock to hear she’d be willing to do work with a Taylor collaborator. Hey, maybe Demi thinks she has something else to bring to the table.

Demi covered a whole array of topics in her Twitter discussion with her fans. She even got real about what’s her favorite hairstyle. Even though we were all gaga over her Cher-like hair at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, Demi is not that into it. “I miss my short hair,” the singer told a fan and even added a sobbing emoji. We totally get it Demi, long hair can be so much trouble!

@tommbrew I miss my short hair 😫 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 3, 2017

