‘The Vampire Diaries’: 13 Times Damon & Elena Proved They Should Be Endgame

Damon and Elena are one of those couples that are destined to be together in the end on ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ Sorry, Stelena lovers. This gallery post is all about Delena and the moments they prove they are totally endgame.

Damon and Elena weren’t exactly friends when they first met. They were actually enemies. But that all changed when Damon came to Elena’s rescue at the Miss Mystic Falls pageant in season one. That moment left a chink in Damon’s cold, undead armor and doubt formed in Elena’s heart.

It wasn’t until well into the second season that Elena and Damon reached full endgame status. In the eighth episode, Damon finally opened up about his feelings for Elena and told her that he loved her. “I need to say it once. You need to hear it. I love you, Elena,” he said. Damon knew he was being selfish and decided to be selfless for the first time in his life. He was aware that Stefan and Elena were in love with each other, so that’s why he compelled Elena to forget what he said. Elena didn’t remember any of this until season 4 when she became a vampire.

The season 2 finale featured Elena staying by Damon’s side as he got sicker and sicker from a werewolf bite. The episode really showed how much Elena cared about Damon. She even kissed him! Damon and Elena would share their first *real* kiss in season 3 on Elena’s front porch.

Season 4 of The Vampire Diaries was the season of Delena. Elena became a vampire and everything changed. Elena finally remembered Damon’s declaration of love and it was a full circle moment. Damon and Elena acted on their feelings in the seventh episode of the fourth season, giving Delena shippers the love scene they’d been waiting for.

Damon and Elena went through their trials and tribulations in season 5 and 6, but they always found their way back to each other. When Damon was forced to go to the Other Side with Bonnie, fans saw just how much Elena loved Damon. Elena was devastated because she had lost her soulmate, her twin flame.

Even though Elena’s been napping for nearly two seasons, Damon has remained faithful to Elena. With Elena back for the series finale, will these two get the happy ending they deserve? The Vampire Diaries series finale will air March 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

