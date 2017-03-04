FameFlyNet

Ooh la la! Chrissy Teigen ditched her bra for a brisk morning walk on the beach on March 4, and she flashed her nipples without a care in the world! The model was all smiles while soaking up the sun and showing off her chic style in Miami.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, left little to the imagination with her sexy and care-free wardrobe choice on March 4, by rocking daisy duke shorts, a sheer white t-shirt and a silky lightweight coat for her day at the beach. She decided to leave her bra at home, opting to unhook while soaking up the sun in Miami, Florida. It’s all about comfort, so we can see why she put her girls on full display. The model was smiling from ear to ear, even playing in the sand with her friends, despite the breeze!

Chrissy’s hubby of three years, John Legend, 38, and their daughter Luna, nearly one, didn’t appear to join her for the fun. The lovebirds were spotted jetting into Miami on March 3, shortly after attending the star-studded Beauty and the Beast premiere only one day prior. They appeared to have a total blast while hitting the red carpet, flaunting major PDA while dressing to impress for the special occasion. However, fans are still not over their big night at the Oscars!

People couldn’t stop talking about Chrissy after the award show, for a very unexpected reason! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model fell asleep, or perhaps rested her eyes, during the four-hour ceremony inside the Dolby Theater. She became a viral sensation, since many couldn’t stop laughing at how she took a catnap during all the excitement. We’ve got to hand it to her!

“Just woke up,” she tweeted on the morning of Feb. 27, adding, “What happened[?]” We love how Chrissy isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself, and she followed up with something even better! The starlet presented her adorable daughter with an award for “Baby of the Year” on Feb. 26. Chrissy even gave Luna a real-life Oscar, which was John’s for his 2015 Best Original Song “Glory.”

HollywoodLifers, are you into the no bra trend like Chrissy and other celebrities? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.