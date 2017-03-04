Bella Thorne Flashes Major Cleavage In Chest-Baring Top During Wild Night Out In LA

Courtesy of Snapchat

Bella Thorne, you are the dancing queen! The sexy star got all dolled up on March 3 before heading out for a night on the town with her friends. Check out the amazing chest-baring top she chose to accentuate her cleavage while she shook her groove thing.

Bella Thorne, 19, could have been confused for a disco star in the sexy look she donned for her night out on the town in LA on March 3. The blue haired femme dolled herself up with a splash of glitter, some tight white pants, and a spectacularly glam, fluffy white fur coat. But by far the sexiest piece of her ensemble was the black leotard top with a very DEEP neckline that showed off some major cleavage.

The former Disney star knew exactly what she was working with when she took to Snapchat to shake what her mama gave her in front of the camera. Ow! Ow! Bella lip-synced on camera to a little Gym Class Heroes along with some fun pop punk songs before rolling out to the club with her friends. Bella snapped the whole night away, including her and her squad’s trip over and then them hitting the dance floor.

While Bella did have a fun crowd with her, one person was very obviously missing — her rumored beau, Chandler Parsons. At the end of February the Memphis Grizzlies player accompanied Bella on a trip to Cancun, Mexico, where they were seen having some SERIOUS fun in the sun, including a very hot makeout session. The evidence of their blossoming relationship didn’t stop there, with Bella having turned up courtside at the NBA player’s game on Feb. 28 in a — wait for it — jersey with his number on it. Yes, Bella usually is making a statement no matter what she’s wearing!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s look? Do you think it was the perfect outfit for a night at the clubs? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.