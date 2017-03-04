Donald Trump Accuses ‘Sick’ Barack Obama Of Wire-Tapping Phones – With No Evidence

REX/Shutterstock

Here we go again. Donald Trump is accusing Barack Obama of wire-tapping his phones at Trump Tower, even though presidents don’t have the authority to do so. This commotion feels like a petty distraction after news outlets revealed many of Donald’s campaign associates met with Russian officials.

It’s hard to believe anything Donald Trump, 70, tweets about. After bashing multiple outlets for producing fake news, the President himself is now trying to stir the pot by accusing Barack Obama, 55, of espionage. This comes mere hours after reports revealed his campaign associates were in communication with Russian officials during the election.

Donald has actually ordered internal inquiries to find out who leaked that private and sensitive information, according to the Washington Post (which totally makes him look guilty!) Isn’t it fitting that when the business mogul comes under fire, he shifts the blame to someone else? “Terrible! Just found out Obama had my wires tapped in Trump Tower just before the victory,” he tweeted. “Nothing found! This is McCarthyism!”

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

If you’re wondering what McCarthyism means, it’s the practice of making accusations of treason without proper regard for evidence. We need to stress that NO president has the authority to order a wire-tap, even if Donald is up to something sketchy with Vladimir Putin. The President’s connections with Russia are extremely concerning, as it’s heavily believed they hacked the 2016 election. This poses a huge risk to national security and privacy. Still, Donald is trying to point the finger at the intelligence community and Obama administration for rigging the 2016 election.

The former Apprentice host could have made a valid case for himself…IF HE PROVIDED ANY EVIDENCE. There’s nothing concrete backing up his claims of phone-tapping, which is probably why the former President hasn’t responded. Donald and Vladimir have been teaming up against Barack since the beginning of the election, even publicly praising each other on Twitter after the hacking scandal broke out. If someone really did tap Donald’s phones, it’s only because Donald is capable of seriously shady behavior.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Donald’s claims? Do you think Barack tapped his phones?

