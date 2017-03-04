Obama Team Slams Donald Trump Wiretap Claims As ‘False Nonsense’

REX/Shutterstock

This is crazy! President Donald Trump accused his predecessor President Obama of wiretapping him before his election win. Former Obama advisors and officials are now defending the former POTUS with responses you have to see.

This is ridiculous! President Donald Trump, 70, took to Twitter on Saturday, Mar. 4 and accused the previous president Barack Obama, 55, of wiretapping the phones inside Trump Tower. “Terrible! Just found out Obama had my wires tapped in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found! This is McCarthyism!” he wrote. Now former advisors and officials from the Obama administration are denying the President’s claims are even possible, let alone legal.

“This did not happen. It is false. Wrong,” a former official told CNN. Kevin Lewis, a spokesperson to President Obama released a statement that said, “A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice.” The statement then continued, “As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Neither @barackobama nor any WH official under Obama has ever ordered surveillance on any US Citizen. Any suggestion is unequivocally false pic.twitter.com/qF04X3NUvq — Kevin Lewis (@KLewis44) March 4, 2017

“No President can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you,” Ben Rhodes, a foreign policy advisor for President Obama tweeted. A former senior US intelligence officer dismissed the claims as “just nonsense,” when speaking with CNN.

No President can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you. https://t.co/lEVscjkzSw — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 4, 2017

These allegations by President Trump arose after various reports had been circulating about members of the Trump campaign including Jeff Sessions and Jared Kushner met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Attorney General Sessions recused himself earlier this week from any investigations into the President’s campaign and potential links with Russia due to his involvement.

A former senior U.S official with knowledge of the Justice Departments investigations explained to CNN that President Obama could not have asked for any sort of warrant like that. According to the law, only a federal judge could order President Trump’s phone to have been wire-tapped. Trump would have had to be under investigation for committing a federal crime or being a foreign agent. President Obama would have had nothing to do with that process as it falls under the judicial branch of government.

