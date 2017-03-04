Ariana Grande Dethrones Taylor Swift On Instagram & Becomes Second Most Followed Account

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order! Ariana Grande has the second most followers on Instagram and surpassed Taylor Swift. See how the singer celebrated!

Wow! Ariana Grande sure has a lot of fans! The 23 year-old singer has 98.8 million followers on Instagram, which makes her the second most followed account on the picture sharing site. Ari knocked Taylor Swift, 27, out of the second position, but Selena Gomez, 24, still reigns supreme on Insta. The “Hands To Myself” singer has a resounding 112 million followers!

💕💕💕💘💕 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

Ariana posted a sweet picture of herself in celebration from her show in Boston, Massachusetts on Mar. 3. She kept the caption simple with a bunch of heart emojis. So sweet! The “Side To Side” singer definitely has a lot to celebrate these days. It was announced on Mar. 2 Ariana was nominated for a Shorty Award in the Music category!

To top it all off, the star has Mac Miller by her side. Ari recently opened up about the start of their relationship to Cosmopolitan. “I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time,” she told the mag.

She also revealed which music icon she looks up to and it makes complete sense for Ari to pick Madonna. “I have the utmost respect for that woman. I love her with every ounce of my being, and not just because I’m obsessed with her entire discography,” she explained. “I’m so inspired by her bravery and her strength. I can look at her and not be scared to be strong.” Love it!

